Lifestyle

Want to try Donkey Milk? Know benefits, price, and uses

Image credits: X

Donkey Farming:

Demand for donkey milk has increased. Countries like Italy and Germany raise donkeys for milk, similar to cows.

Image credits: social media

May Prevent Cancer:

Some research suggests that the casein and protein in donkey milk may act against breast and lung cancer.

Image credits: social media

Low in Fat:

Some compare donkey milk to breast milk. It has lower calories and fat than cow's milk.

Image credits: social media

Strengthens Bones:

Donkey milk helps strengthen bones and prevent diseases like arthritis.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Suitable for Obesity:

With less than 10mg of fat per 100g, donkey milk is suitable for those with obesity or cholesterol issues.

Image credits: FREEPIK

May Aid Weight Loss:

The linoleic acid in this milk is believed to promote weight loss.

Image credits: Social Media

May Reduce Lung Inflammation:

Donkey milk is said to have high immunity-boosting properties, potentially reducing bacteria-caused lung inflammation.

Image credits: Social Media

Nutrients:

Donkey milk is rich in proteins, peptides, enzymes, omega-3s, minerals, and immune-boosting properties. It may also prevent food allergies.

Image credits: Social Media

Role in Cosmetics:

Donkey milk has antioxidant properties that may prevent cell damage and promote anti-aging effects. It plays a significant role in cosmetics.

Image credits: Social Media

Similar to Breast Milk:

Adding a little sunflower oil to donkey milk is found to have benefits similar to breast milk.

Image credits: Social Media

Donkey Milk Price:

Donkey milk, with its numerous benefits, sells for 3200 to 4000 per liter in foreign countries.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One