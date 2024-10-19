Want to try Donkey Milk? Know benefits, price, and uses

Lifestyle
Demand for donkey milk has increased. Countries like Italy and Germany raise donkeys for milk, similar to cows.
Some research suggests that the casein and protein in donkey milk may act against breast and lung cancer.
Some compare donkey milk to breast milk. It has lower calories and fat than cow's milk.
Donkey milk helps strengthen bones and prevent diseases like arthritis.
With less than 10mg of fat per 100g, donkey milk is suitable for those with obesity or cholesterol issues.
The linoleic acid in this milk is believed to promote weight loss.
Donkey milk is said to have high immunity-boosting properties, potentially reducing bacteria-caused lung inflammation.
Donkey milk is rich in proteins, peptides, enzymes, omega-3s, minerals, and immune-boosting properties. It may also prevent food allergies.
Donkey milk has antioxidant properties that may prevent cell damage and promote anti-aging effects. It plays a significant role in cosmetics.
Adding a little sunflower oil to donkey milk is found to have benefits similar to breast milk.
Donkey milk, with its numerous benefits, sells for 3200 to 4000 per liter in foreign countries.