Minimal Mehndi Designs for Working Women

Minimal Mehndi Design

If you work in a corporate or any other company and don't want to apply heavy mehndi on Karva Chauth, you can apply minimal mehndi on your back hand like this.

Quick Mehndi Application

If you don't have time to apply mehndi, you can apply a small round shaped mehndi on your back hand. Apply a thin bell design mehndi on the other hand.

Simple Finger Mehndi Design

You can create simple designs on all five fingers and get a beautiful look by making a long peacock design on the index finger.

Simple Back Hand Mehndi

To apply simple mehndi on both hands, give a thick border at the top and bottom and make small flower designs in the middle.

One Finger Mehndi Design

This type of one-finger mehndi will also look beautiful on the hands of working women, which has a criss-cross pattern and a bell design at the bottom.

Front Hand Simple Mehndi

You can also apply this type of leaf design mehndi on your front hands. Create small leaves all over your hand for a beautiful look.

Lotus Flower Mehndi Design

Apply filled mehndi designs on your fingers and create a lotus flower pendant for a beautiful and trendy look.

Simple Elegant Mehndi Design

Such a trendy mehndi will look beautiful on a working woman's hand, with a circle in the middle and a pointed design on the sides, and a minimal mehndi design on the fingers.

Bracelet Design Mehndi

You can also make this type of bracelet design mehndi on your back hand. Make small designs on the fingers. Create a thick bangle design with mehndi and add a string in the middle.

