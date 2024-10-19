Lifestyle
If you work in a corporate or any other company and don't want to apply heavy mehndi on Karva Chauth, you can apply minimal mehndi on your back hand like this.
If you don't have time to apply mehndi, you can apply a small round shaped mehndi on your back hand. Apply a thin bell design mehndi on the other hand.
You can create simple designs on all five fingers and get a beautiful look by making a long peacock design on the index finger.
To apply simple mehndi on both hands, give a thick border at the top and bottom and make small flower designs in the middle.
This type of one-finger mehndi will also look beautiful on the hands of working women, which has a criss-cross pattern and a bell design at the bottom.
You can also apply this type of leaf design mehndi on your front hands. Create small leaves all over your hand for a beautiful look.
Apply filled mehndi designs on your fingers and create a lotus flower pendant for a beautiful and trendy look.
Such a trendy mehndi will look beautiful on a working woman's hand, with a circle in the middle and a pointed design on the sides, and a minimal mehndi design on the fingers.
You can also make this type of bracelet design mehndi on your back hand. Make small designs on the fingers. Create a thick bangle design with mehndi and add a string in the middle.