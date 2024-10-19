International Sloth Day: 7 Amazing places to spot sloths in the wild

Lifestyle
The country is famous for its biodiversity, and sloths are commonly found in national parks like Manuel Antonio and Corcovado.
The rainforest areas, especially in places like Soberanía National Park, are home to both two-toed and three-toed sloths.
The Amazon rainforest is a rich habitat for sloths, particularly in areas like the Amazon River basin.
National parks like Tayrona and the Amazon region offer opportunities to spot sloths in the wild.
In the rainforests of Mombacho Volcano, sloths can often be seen hanging in the trees.
The Orinoco Delta region is another area where sloths can be spotted in their natural environment.
The coastal and rainforest areas, particularly in the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary, provide a good chance to see sloths.