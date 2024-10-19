Lifestyle

International Sloth Day: 7 Amazing places to spot sloths in the wild

Image credits: Pixabay

Costa Rica

The country is famous for its biodiversity, and sloths are commonly found in national parks like Manuel Antonio and Corcovado.

 

Image credits: Getty

Panama

The rainforest areas, especially in places like Soberanía National Park, are home to both two-toed and three-toed sloths.

 

Image credits: Pixabay

Brazil

The Amazon rainforest is a rich habitat for sloths, particularly in areas like the Amazon River basin.

 

Image credits: Pixabay

Colombia

National parks like Tayrona and the Amazon region offer opportunities to spot sloths in the wild.

 

Image credits: Pixabay

Nicaragua

In the rainforests of Mombacho Volcano, sloths can often be seen hanging in the trees.

 

Image credits: Pixabay

Venezuela

The Orinoco Delta region is another area where sloths can be spotted in their natural environment.

 

Image credits: Pixabay

Belize

The coastal and rainforest areas, particularly in the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary, provide a good chance to see sloths.

Image credits: Pixabay
