Health benefits of nutmeg for men

Food
Many spices in the kitchen keep diseases away. From turmeric to cinnamon, there are many benefits for the body. Here are some health benefits of nutmeg.
Nutmeg is a spice derived from the nutmeg tree. It is rich in potassium, carbohydrates, protein, fiber, calcium, iron, magnesium, and sugars.
Just as cinnamon and black pepper are used as whole spices, nutmeg is also included in the kitchen. Its taste is twice as delicious as other whole spices.
Nutmeg is helpful in preventing hair fall. It contains microbial properties that prevent dandruff along with hair loss. It can also be used as nutmeg oil.
Consuming nutmeg is considered an effective way to prevent bad breath and tooth decay. It enhances the quality of teeth and makes them strong.
People who have trouble sleeping often resort to prescribed medications. However, a home remedy for better sleep is mixing nutmeg in warm milk and drinking it.
Several studies have found that nutmeg should be consumed to get relief from body aches. The analgesic found in it eliminates pain from the root.
Men struggling with infertility can consume nutmeg. Several studies have claimed that it increases stamina and also reduces infertility.