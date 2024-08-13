Want to sleep better? 5 drinks to help you get some peaceful sleep

Lifestyle
Drinking a glass of warm milk at night can help with sleep. The calcium in milk moves 'tryptophan', a substance that produces the sleep-inducing hormone 'melatonin', to the brain.
The magnesium present in almonds increases the production of melatonin, which helps with sleep.
The antioxidant properties of kiwi can help improve sleep. Therefore, drinking kiwi juice an hour before bedtime can aid in getting a good sleep.
Cherry juice is rich in melatonin, which helps alleviate sleep deprivation. Therefore, drinking cherry juice regularly at night can aid in getting a good sleep.
Drinking milk with a pinch of turmeric at night can help with good sleep. The curcumin in turmeric is what helps with this.
Make changes to your diet after consulting a qualified nutritionist or healthcare expert.