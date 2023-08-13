Want to get 6-pack abs? 8 effective exercises for a chiseled core

Lifestyle
Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place your hands behind your head. Lift your upper body, contracting your abs.
Get into a push-up position, support your weight on your forearms. Keep your body in a straight line and hold the position.
Lie on your back, lift your legs, and place your hands behind your head. Bring your left elbow and right knee toward each other and switch sides.
Lie on your back and keep your legs straight. Lift your legs up towards the ceiling, engaging your lower abs, and lower them back down.
Sit on the floor, lift your feet off the ground, and lean back slightly. Hold a weight or medicine ball and twist your torso on each side.
Hang from the bar and lift your legs, keeping them straight, as high as you can. Lower them back down with control.
Lie on your back and lift your legs. Pull your knees toward your chest, lifting your hips off the ground, and then lower them back down.
Begin in a push-up position and alternate bringing your knees toward your chest in a running motion.