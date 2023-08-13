Lifestyle

Here are seven popular Indian festivals that occur from August to December.

Image credits: Getty

Raksha Bandhan

Celebrated in August, Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. 

Image credits: freepik

Ganesh Chaturthi

This festival, usually falling in August or September, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity. 

Image credits: Getty

Onam

Celebrated mainly in Kerala during August or September, Onam is a harvest festival that marks the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali. 

Image credits: Getty

Navaratri and Durga Puja

These festivals are celebrated in different parts of India. Navaratri involves nine nights of worshipping Goddess Durga, often including dance and music performances. 

Image credits: Getty

Diwali

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali usually falls in October or November. It's one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.
 

Image credits: Getty

Chhath Puja

Celebrated primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja takes place in October or November. 

Image credits: Getty

Christmas

Celebrated on December 25th, Christmas is widely observed in India, especially in regions with Christian communities.

Image credits: our own
