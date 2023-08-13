Lifestyle
Here are seven popular Indian festivals that occur from August to December.
Celebrated in August, Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.
This festival, usually falling in August or September, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity.
Celebrated mainly in Kerala during August or September, Onam is a harvest festival that marks the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali.
These festivals are celebrated in different parts of India. Navaratri involves nine nights of worshipping Goddess Durga, often including dance and music performances.
Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali usually falls in October or November. It's one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.
Celebrated primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja takes place in October or November.
Celebrated on December 25th, Christmas is widely observed in India, especially in regions with Christian communities.