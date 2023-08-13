7 Breakfast Sandwich Recipes for BUSY Monday

Lifestyle
Mash ripe avocado on whole-grain toast, top with slices of juicy tomato, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and a dash of balsamic vinegar for a fresh and filling delight.
Spread hummus on a whole-grain wrap, load it up with colorful veggies like bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and lettuce, then roll it up for a fiber-packed and crunchy sandwich.
Sauté mushrooms and spinach, layer them on whole-grain bread with melted mozzarella cheese, and a dash of garlic powder for a savory and nutrient-rich sandwich.
Spread natural peanut butter on whole-wheat bread, add sliced bananas, a drizzle of honey, and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a wholesome and energy-boosting sandwich.
Spread light cream cheese on a toasted whole-grain bagel, top with smoked salmon, red onion slices, capers, and a sprinkle of dill for a luxurious and protein-rich option.
Sauté tofu with your favorite veggies and spices, wrap it in a whole-grain tortilla, add a dollop of salsa, and enjoy a plant-based protein-packed breakfast.
Scramble or fry an egg, layer it on whole-grain bread, add a slice of your favorite cheese, and a drizzle of hot sauce for a comforting and protein-packed sandwich.