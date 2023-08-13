Lifestyle

7 Breakfast Sandwich Recipes for BUSY Monday

Image credits: Freepik

Avocado and Tomato Toasted Sandwich

Mash ripe avocado on whole-grain toast, top with slices of juicy tomato, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and a dash of balsamic vinegar for a fresh and filling delight.

Image credits: Freepik

Veggie-loaded Hummus Wrap

Spread hummus on a whole-grain wrap, load it up with colorful veggies like bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and lettuce, then roll it up for a fiber-packed and crunchy sandwich.

Image credits: Freepik

Mushroom and Spinach Breakfast Melt

Sauté mushrooms and spinach, layer them on whole-grain bread with melted mozzarella cheese, and a dash of garlic powder for a savory and nutrient-rich sandwich.

Image credits: Freepik

Peanut Butter and Banana Delight

Spread natural peanut butter on whole-wheat bread, add sliced bananas, a drizzle of honey, and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a wholesome and energy-boosting sandwich.

Image credits: Freepik

Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Bagel

Spread light cream cheese on a toasted whole-grain bagel, top with smoked salmon, red onion slices, capers, and a sprinkle of dill for a luxurious and protein-rich option.

Image credits: Freepik

Tofu Scramble Wrap

Sauté tofu with your favorite veggies and spices, wrap it in a whole-grain tortilla, add a dollop of salsa, and enjoy a plant-based protein-packed breakfast.

Image credits: Freepik

Classic Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Scramble or fry an egg, layer it on whole-grain bread, add a slice of your favorite cheese, and a drizzle of hot sauce for a comforting and protein-packed sandwich.

Image credits: Freepik
