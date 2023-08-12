Barack Obama to Mark Zuckerberg: 7 famous-people who are left-handers

Lifestyle
Barack Obama to Mark Zuckerberg; here is a list of 7 famous people who are/were left-handers---by Amrita Ghosh
The 44th American president, the first African-American to hold the position is a left-hander
a renowned American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. She gained fame for her roles in films like "Girl, Interrupted," Tomb Raider, and Maleficent too is a left-hander
The famous Roman military general and statesman was presumably left-handed though concrete evidence of the same lacks
Was a polymath of the Italian Renaissance. Many of his drawings, including his famous notebooks and sketches, suggest a left-handed style of writing and drawing
Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Facebook, now Meta is left-handed. Zuckerberg's left-handedness is often noticeable in photographs and videos
The German composer was left-handed. Historical records from his time confirm his left-handedness. Beethoven's preference for his left hand influenced his piano-playing style
Einstein's left-handedness is well-documented through photographs, personal accounts, and historical records. He wrote, drew, and performed various tasks with his left hand