Want to be more confident? 7 tips

Lifestyle
Sometimes creating a sense of self-esteem can be difficult. Create a routine for yourself with these tips to be confident and happy in your everyday life.
Always consulting a friend doesn’t help. Make decisions based on your gut feeling, it will help you trust your inner voice.
Choose an affirmative mantra like, “I have done my best today.” Repeat it a few times in your mind. This will give you a sense of positivity.
Have people in your inner circle who will encourage you, rather than negative people who will question your actions.
Don’t ponder on the past or think too much about the future. Make the best of what you got at the moment. You will feel empowered.
Never say ‘yes’, when you want to say ‘no’. You’re letting yourself down if you do favors you don’t want to do.
Be grateful to yourself for making it through the difficult times. Thank yourself every day for having the strength to move towards positive experiences.