Yoga Day 2023: 7 Asanas to reduce belly fat

Uttanpadasana is an ideal warm-up pose that improves blood circulation. Here are the 7 asanas to reduce stubborn belly fat.

Bhujangasana

A confluence of twelve yoga positions, each of which has a major impact on the entire body. It also helps in detoxification.

Tadasana

It is ideal warm-up pose which improves blood circulation, preparing your body for the other poses in store.

Naukasana

This forward fold is good for the heart and relieves issues like anxiety. It aids in normalizing the heart rate.

Suryanamaskar

Along with acting as a tummy toning pose, the forward bend offers stretch towards the hamstrings, thighs, and hips.

Padahastasana

Naukasana is one of the most sought-after yoga postures that can guarantee a flatter belly with regular practice.

Paschimottanasana

The regular practice of this asana aids in strengthening the back muscles and is one of the most advised poses to alleviate post-partum back pain.

