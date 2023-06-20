Lifestyle

Yoga Day 2023: 10 perfect Yoga poses for back pain relief

Back pain and muscle stress? These yoga positions are just what you need. Practise it daily for a mind-body therapy.

Image credits: Yoga Journal

Cat-Cow Pose

This backbend stretches and mobilizes the spine and it is gentle. This pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck, allowing flexibility.

Image credits: Popsugar

Cobra Pose

It stretches your abdomen, chest, and shoulders. Performing this pose is good for the spine and may also help to relieve stress and fatigue.

Image credits: Femina

Child’s Pose

This forward fold is the perfect way to release tension in the neck and back. The spine is stretched along with hips, thighs, and ankles; relieving stress. 

Image credits: Yoga Practise

Locust Pose

To relieve lower back pain and the accompanying fatigue, this pose is the best. It strengthens the back torso, arms, and legs.

Image credits: Yoga Journal

Bridge Pose

It is a backbend and inversion that stimulates and restores the back. This helps stretch the spine and relieve backaches and headaches.

Image credits: Yoga Journal

Extended Triangle

This posture relieves backache and neck pain; stretches your spine, hips, and groin;  strengthening your shoulders, chest, and legs. It also relieves stress and anxiety.

Image credits: Yoga Journal

Half Lord of the Fishes

A twisting pose that revives your spine and helps with backache. It stretches your hips, shoulders, and neck, reducing fatigue and stimulating internal organs.

Image credits: Verywell Fit

Downward-Facing Dog

This forward bend can feel restful and rejuvenating. It helps relieve back pain, sciatica and work out imbalances in the body, giving strength.

Image credits: Pixabay

Two-Knee Spinal Twist

This restorative twist promotes movement and mobility. It stretches your spine, back, and shoulders. Practicing this pose can help relieve pain and stiffness in your back and hips.

Image credits: Gaia

Sphinx Pose

This backbend is accessible and strengthens your spine and buttocks. It stretches your chest, shoulders, and abdomen. It also helps relieve stress.

Image credits: Masterclass
