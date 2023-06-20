Lifestyle

Chicken Biryani to Beef Biryani-7 non-veg Biryani you should try

A list of non-veg Biryani across India's many regions demonstrates how much the dish is enjoyed and cherished across the country.

Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani is an authentic Hyderabadi dum biryani dish prepared with eggs. Biryani is a rice treat famous in India, particularly in Hyderabad.

Fish Biryani

This Fish Biryani dish is a seafood lover's dream, made with basmati rice, fish fillets, dried fruits, and the best spices.

Chicken Biryani

Chettinad chicken biryani dish is highly fragrant, delectable, and can be swiftly cooked in restaurant style.
 

Mutton Biryani

Andhra style is a simple and quick meal ideal for bachelors, inexperienced cooks, and busy people. This is a carbon copy of what we receive in most decent South Indian eateries.

Prawn Biryani

Do you like seafood? Do you enjoy biryani? If you're nodding frantically, this luscious prawn biryani is just what you must make tonight!

Beef Biryani

A rice-based meal that combines spices, rice, and meat. Consider this aromatic beef biryani if you want to serve something other than chicken casserole or beef roast for lunch.

Ambur Chicken

A Tamil Nadu specific biryani dish from the Ambur region that is quite famous in south India, particularly in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

