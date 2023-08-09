Lifestyle

Popcorn to Dark Chocolate-7 Food items to binge when bored

While occasional indulgence is okay, it's important to maintain a balanced and healthy diet. If you're looking for snacks to enjoy when bored.

Image credits: our own

Mixed Nuts

A small handful of mixed nuts, like almonds, walnuts, and cashews, can be a satisfying and nutrient-dense snack.
 

Image credits: our own

Rice Cakes with Nut Butter

Whole grain rice cakes topped with a thin layer of almond or peanut butter can be a crunchy and satiating choice.

Image credits: our own

Greek Yogurt with Berries

Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and pairs well with fresh berries for a sweet and tangy treat.
 

Image credits: our own

Fruit Salad

A colourful mix of fresh fruits provides natural sweetness, vitamins, and hydration.
 

Image credits: our own

Popcorn

Opt for air-popped popcorn or lightly seasoned popcorn. It's a whole grain snack that can be low in calories if you avoid excessive butter or oil.
 

Image credits: our own

Dark Chocolate

A small piece of dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher) can satisfy a sweet craving without excessive sugar.
 

Image credits: our own

Vegetable Sticks with Hummus

Crunchy vegetables like carrots, cucumber, and bell peppers go well with hummus, which provides protein and healthy fats.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One