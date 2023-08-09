Popcorn to Dark Chocolate-7 Food items to binge when bored

Lifestyle
While occasional indulgence is okay, it's important to maintain a balanced and healthy diet. If you're looking for snacks to enjoy when bored.
A small handful of mixed nuts, like almonds, walnuts, and cashews, can be a satisfying and nutrient-dense snack.
Whole grain rice cakes topped with a thin layer of almond or peanut butter can be a crunchy and satiating choice.
Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and pairs well with fresh berries for a sweet and tangy treat.
A colourful mix of fresh fruits provides natural sweetness, vitamins, and hydration.
Opt for air-popped popcorn or lightly seasoned popcorn. It's a whole grain snack that can be low in calories if you avoid excessive butter or oil.
A small piece of dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher) can satisfy a sweet craving without excessive sugar.
Crunchy vegetables like carrots, cucumber, and bell peppers go well with hummus, which provides protein and healthy fats.