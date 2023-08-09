Lifestyle

From Gir to Maasai Mara: 7 Places where Lions reign

From Gir to Maasai Mara: 7 Places where lions roam. Embark on a captivating journey through diverse landscapes, witnessing the majestic reign of these iconic predators

Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Renowned for its vast savannas and diverse wildlife and a substantial lion population. With an estimated 3,000 lions, it is one of the best places to witness lion behavior

Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

It is an extension of the same ecosystem and hosts a significant lion population, approximately 1,000 individuals. The reserve is famous for its role in the Great Migration

Kruger National Park, South Africa

One of Africa's largest and oldest game reserves is home to about 2,000 lions. The park's landscapes, from open grasslands to dense vegetation provide ample space for the predator

Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe

Hwange National Park boasts a population of around 600 lions. The park's extensive woodlands and grasslands sustain a healthy lion presence

Chobe National Park, Botswana

While Chobe National Park is renowned for its elephant herds, it also supports a population of approximately 300 lions

Okavango Delta, Botswana

The Okavango Delta is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a haven for wildlife, including an estimated 200 lions

Gir Forest National Park, India

Is the last refuge of the Asiatic lion, with around 500 individuals. This unique population is distinct from African lions and has adapted to the park's dry deciduous ecosystem

