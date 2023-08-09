From Gir to Maasai Mara: 7 Places where Lions reign

Lifestyle
From Gir to Maasai Mara: 7 Places where lions roam. Embark on a captivating journey through diverse landscapes, witnessing the majestic reign of these iconic predators
Renowned for its vast savannas and diverse wildlife and a substantial lion population. With an estimated 3,000 lions, it is one of the best places to witness lion behavior
It is an extension of the same ecosystem and hosts a significant lion population, approximately 1,000 individuals. The reserve is famous for its role in the Great Migration
One of Africa's largest and oldest game reserves is home to about 2,000 lions. The park's landscapes, from open grasslands to dense vegetation provide ample space for the predator
Hwange National Park boasts a population of around 600 lions. The park's extensive woodlands and grasslands sustain a healthy lion presence
While Chobe National Park is renowned for its elephant herds, it also supports a population of approximately 300 lions
The Okavango Delta is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a haven for wildlife, including an estimated 200 lions
Is the last refuge of the Asiatic lion, with around 500 individuals. This unique population is distinct from African lions and has adapted to the park's dry deciduous ecosystem