Want Frizz-free Hair? Follow these 7 must-know haircare tips

Lifestyle
Dealing with frizzy hair can be frustrating. By following these tips, you can transform your frizzy hair into sleek, manageable locks that enhance your overall look.
Keep your hair well-hydrated by using a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner to combat frizz caused by dryness.
Washing too frequently can strip natural oils, leading to frizz. Aim for 2-3 times a week and use a sulfate-free shampoo.
Use a deep conditioning treatment once a week to provide essential moisture and nourishment.
Before using heated styling tools, apply a heat protectant to shield your hair from damage that can exacerbate frizz.
Swap your regular towel for a microfiber one to gently pat your hair dry, minimizing friction and frizz.
Detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb, starting from the ends and working your way up to prevent breakage and frizz.
Apply a frizz-fighting serum or hair oil to seal in moisture and provide a smooth finish, helping to control flyaways.