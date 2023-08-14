Lifestyle

Want Frizz-free Hair? Follow these 7 must-know haircare tips

Dealing with frizzy hair can be frustrating. By following these tips, you can transform your frizzy hair into sleek, manageable locks that enhance your overall look.

Image credits: Pexels

Hydaration

Keep your hair well-hydrated by using a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner to combat frizz caused by dryness.

Image credits: Pexels

Avoid Over-Washing

Washing too frequently can strip natural oils, leading to frizz. Aim for 2-3 times a week and use a sulfate-free shampoo.

Image credits: Pexels

Regular Conditioning

Use a deep conditioning treatment once a week to provide essential moisture and nourishment.

Image credits: Pexels

Heat Protection

Before using heated styling tools, apply a heat protectant to shield your hair from damage that can exacerbate frizz.

Image credits: Pexels

Microfiber Towel

Swap your regular towel for a microfiber one to gently pat your hair dry, minimizing friction and frizz.

Image credits: Pexels

Wide-Tooth Comb

Detangle your hair with a wide-tooth comb, starting from the ends and working your way up to prevent breakage and frizz.

Image credits: Pexels

Serums and Oils

Apply a frizz-fighting serum or hair oil to seal in moisture and provide a smooth finish, helping to control flyaways.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One