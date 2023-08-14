Biryani to Gulab Jamun-7 Indian lunch items to impress guests

Lifestyle
If you're looking to impress your guests with a delicious Indian lunch, here are seven impressive dishes from various regions of India that you can consider including in your menu.
Biryani is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with aromatic spices, saffron-infused rice, and your choice of meat (chicken, lamb, or even vegetables).
For vegetarian guests, paneer tikka masala is a fantastic option. Marinated and grilled paneer (Indian cottage cheese) is simmered in creamy and spiced tomato gravy.
A popular North Indian dish, butter chicken features tender pieces of chicken cooked in a creamy and rich tomato-based gravy. Serve it with naan or steamed rice.
This dish combines fresh spinach (palak) with paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in creamy and spiced gravy. It's a nutritious and flavorful vegetarian option.
A staple in many Indian households, dal makhani is a creamy lentil dish made from black lentils and kidney beans.
This slow-cooked Kashmiri curry is traditionally made with tender pieces of meat (often lamb) cooked in a flavorful blend of spices and yogurt.
Impress your guests with a sweet finish by serving gulab jamun, soft and spongy milk-based dumplings soaked in a fragrant rose-flavored sugar syrup.