Dosa to Aloo Paratha: 6 most popular foods to order in trains

Dosa is one of the most popular South Indian dishes served for breakfast. Here are the 6 most popular foods to order in trains.
Rajma Chawal is an Indian and flavourful kidney beans curry-based dish which is also hugely ordered by travellers in train.
Dal chawal is delicious and also very digestible in nature. It is most popular food that is ordered in trains by people.
Curd rice is known for its tangy yet spicy taste. Curd Rice is the most popular food ordered in trains by people.
Biryani is the most popular food frequently ordered in trains by people and travellers.
Aloo paratha is the most popular food, which is tasty, hot and fulfilling to order in the train.