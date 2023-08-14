Slimming secrets: 7 remarkable benefits of green tea for weight loss

Lifestyle
Green tea contains catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which have been found to boost metabolism.
The combination of caffeine and EGCG in green tea has been shown to enhance fat oxidation, leading to an increased breakdown of fat cells.
Some studies suggest that consuming green tea can help control hunger hormones, leading to reduced overall calorie intake.
Better insulin sensitivity can help regulate blood sugar levels, preventing rapid spikes and crashes that can trigger overeating.
The caffeine content in green tea can provide an energy boost, improving physical performance during exercise.
Green tea contains a moderate amount of caffeine, which, combined with other compounds like catechins, can lead to fat-burning processes.
L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, has been known to have a calming effect on the mind without causing drowsiness.