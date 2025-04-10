Lifestyle
Everyone wears heavy sarees, but if you are looking for something lightweight and stylish, you can recreate Kajol's saree looks under ₹1500 and look like a gorgeous diva.
Kajol's two-shade saree with a lace border is perfect for a casual outing. You can make it heavier with a sequin blouse and necklace.
Fuchsia color never goes out of fashion. Kajol has styled a thread work pink saree with a matching blouse and minimal jewelry, which is really giving a decent look.
Include a floral satin saree in the ₹1500 range in your wardrobe. It enhances fashion and looks very classy. If you are looking for something lightweight but modern, choose this.
Banarasi saree never goes out of fashion. You can style a sober Banarasi saree design with heavy jewelry. Minimal makeup will also look lovely with it.
If you go to the office, choose a silk green saree on a plain pattern. You will look beautiful by recreating it with heavy work or a contrast color blouse.
Light sarees are more preferred in summer. Kajol has worn a tissue cotton saree with a matching blouse and green stone necklace, which is really giving a very शानदार look.
