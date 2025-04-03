Raw garlic in summer: Health benefits and hidden risks you should know

Lifestyle
Garlic contains many nutrients. They are beneficial not only for health but also for hair and skin.
Garlic is naturally alkaline, so avoid eating it in the summer.
If you have constipation, indigestion, or mouth ulcer problems, do not eat raw garlic in the summer.
Eating lightly fried garlic with vegetables will protect you from seasonal diseases.
Garlic has antibacterial and antioxidant properties, providing relief from body pain.
If you have a bad breath problem, eat garlic.
If you are suffering from digestion-related problems, garlic can help you.
Easy Breakfast Idea: Make Spongy Semolina Dhokla For Your Kids
Wear Karisma Kapoor's 8 Classy Suits to Look Younger and Radiant
Kangana Ranaut Saree Styles: Elegant Looks for Weddings and Work
Boost Skin Collagen Naturally for a Youthful and Radiant Look