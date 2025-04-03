Lifestyle

Raw garlic in summer: Health benefits and hidden risks you should know

What Happens If You Eat Raw Garlic?

Garlic contains many nutrients. They are beneficial not only for health but also for hair and skin.

Can You Eat Raw Garlic in Summer?

Garlic is naturally alkaline, so avoid eating it in the summer.

Mouth Ulcers

If you have constipation, indigestion, or mouth ulcer problems, do not eat raw garlic in the summer.

1. Seasonal Diseases

Eating lightly fried garlic with vegetables will protect you from seasonal diseases.

2. Body Pain

Garlic has antibacterial and antioxidant properties, providing relief from body pain.

3. Bad Breath

If you have a bad breath problem, eat garlic.

4. Digestion Problem

If you are suffering from digestion-related problems, garlic can help you.

