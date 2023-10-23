Lifestyle
A brand under Hindustan Unilever Limited, is famous for its Red Label tea. With a rich and balanced taste, Red Label is a staple in Indian households.
Offers wide range of tea blends, including green tea and flavored teas. Their consistent quality and innovative tea offerings make them a favorite among tea enthusiasts.
Known for its aromatic and rich Darjeeling and Assam blends, Wagh Bakri is a go-to choice for those who appreciate authentic Indian tea.
They offer a variety of teas, including their famed Earl Grey and English Breakfast blends. Twinings appeals to those who prefer classic British teas.
Has been household name since 1930s. They offer variety of teas, including masala chai, green tea, and Assam tea. Their quality and tradition keeps them in high regard.
Famous for its masala chai premixes, offers convenience without compromising on taste. They have a wide range of teas and chai mixes.
One of the oldest and most renowned tea brands in India. Known for its strong and flavorful blends, Tata Tea's offerings cater to various preferences.