Lifestyle

India's top 7 tea brands you must try

Image credits: pinterest

1. Brooke Bond Red Label

A brand under Hindustan Unilever Limited, is famous for its Red Label tea. With a rich and balanced taste, Red Label is a staple in Indian households.

Image credits: Getty

2. Lipton

Offers wide range of tea blends, including green tea and flavored teas. Their consistent quality and innovative tea offerings make them a favorite among tea enthusiasts.

Image credits: Getty

3. Wagh Bakri

Known for its aromatic and rich Darjeeling and Assam blends, Wagh Bakri is a go-to choice for those who appreciate authentic Indian tea.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Twinings

They offer a variety of teas, including their famed Earl Grey and English Breakfast blends. Twinings appeals to those who prefer classic British teas.

Image credits: our own

5. Society Tea

Has been household name since 1930s. They offer variety of teas, including masala chai, green tea, and Assam tea. Their quality and tradition keeps them in high regard.

Image credits: Getty

6. Girnar

Famous for its masala chai premixes, offers convenience without compromising on taste. They have a wide range of teas and chai mixes.

Image credits: Getty

7. Tata Tea

One of the oldest and most renowned tea brands in India. Known for its strong and flavorful blends, Tata Tea's offerings cater to various preferences.

Image credits: pinterest
