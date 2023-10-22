Lifestyle

Durga Puja 2023: 5 ethnic outfits ideas

Saree

For Durga Puja, you can opt for vibrant and colorful sarees with intricate designs and patterns. Pair it with traditional jewelry to complete the look.

Anarkali Suit

Anarkali suits are a comfortable and elegant choice for Durga Puja. These long, flowy dresses with flared bottoms come in a variety of colors and designs. 

Kurta and Palazzo

You can choose a kurta with intricate embroidery or handwork, and combine it with flared palazzo pants for a modern yet traditional look.

Lehenga

A lehenga choli is a classic choice for special occasions like Durga Puja. Opt for a beautifully embroidered lehenga with a matching choli and a coordinating dupatta. 

Kurta Pajama for men

Men can wear a traditional sherwani or a simpler kurta pajama for Durga Puja. These outfits come in various styles and colors. 

