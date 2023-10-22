Lifestyle
Ramlila Maidan in Delhi hosts one of the most famous Ravana Dahan events in the country, featuring grand processions and a massive effigy of Ravana.
Mysore is renowned for its grand Dussehra celebrations. The Chamundi Hill Temple in Mysore witnesses the burning of a Ravana effigy during this time.
Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, also holds elaborate Dussehra celebrations at Dussehra Maidan, including the burning of Ravana effigies.
In Kolkata, the Bagbazar Dussehra celebration is well-known, featuring the burning of a Ravana effigy and colorful processions.
Nagpur's Kasturchand Park is another place where you can witness a grand Ravana Dahan event, part of their Dussehra celebrations.
In Varanasi, the Ramnagar Fort hosts a month-long Ram Leela performance that culminates with the burning of Ravana's effigy.
The Aishbagh Ramlila in Lucknow is famous for its grandeur. Ravana Dahan is a significant part of their Dussehra celebrations.