Delhi to Jaipur: Where to witness grand Dussehra celebrations in India

Image credits: adobe stock

Delhi - Ramlila Maidan:

Ramlila Maidan in Delhi hosts one of the most famous Ravana Dahan events in the country, featuring grand processions and a massive effigy of Ravana.
 

Mysore - Chamundi Hill:


Mysore is renowned for its grand Dussehra celebrations. The Chamundi Hill Temple in Mysore witnesses the burning of a Ravana effigy during this time.
 

Jaipur - Dussehra Maidan:

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, also holds elaborate Dussehra celebrations at Dussehra Maidan, including the burning of Ravana effigies.
 

Kolkata - Bagbazar:

 In Kolkata, the Bagbazar Dussehra celebration is well-known, featuring the burning of a Ravana effigy and colorful processions.

Nagpur - Kasturchand Park:

Nagpur's Kasturchand Park is another place where you can witness a grand Ravana Dahan event, part of their Dussehra celebrations.

Varanasi - Ramnagar Fort:

In Varanasi, the Ramnagar Fort hosts a month-long Ram Leela performance that culminates with the burning of Ravana's effigy.
 

Lucknow - Aishbagh Ramlila:

The Aishbagh Ramlila in Lucknow is famous for its grandeur. Ravana Dahan is a significant part of their Dussehra celebrations.
 

