Durga Puja 2023: 5 drinks to beat the heat this festive season

Lifestyle
This classic Indian drink is a simple and effective way to stay refreshed. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into cold water, add sugar or honey to taste, and a pinch of salt.
Made from raw mangoes, aam panna is not only refreshing but also helps combat the heat. It's made by cooking raw mangoes with sugar and spices.
Thandai is made with milk, nuts, and spices. It's especially popular during festivals like Holi and can be a delightful and cooling beverage during Durga Puja.
Fresh coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich drink that can help keep you hydrated. It's widely available in many places during the festival.
Rose sherbet is a sweet, floral drink made from rose syrup, water, and ice. It's a soothing choice for those looking for a refreshing and fragrant beverage.