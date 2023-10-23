Dussehra 2023: 7 delicious dishes to make at home in celebration

Lifestyle
Dussehra also known as Vijayadashami is a festival and a time for joy and feasting with family and friends. Here are 7 delicious dishes you can make at home to celebrate Dussehra.
In North India, puris (deep-fried bread) are often made along with a flavorful vegetable curry (sabji) during Dussehra.
This sweet and sticky dessert is made by deep-frying a wheat-flour batter in a pretzel or circular shape and soaking it in sugar syrup. It's a popular treat during the festival.
These potato patties are a popular street food and make a great snack or appetizer. Serve them with tamarind chutney and yogurt for a delightful treat.
Various types of halwa, such as suji, gajar, or atta, are made during Dussehra. These sweet dishes are made by cooking the main ingredient with ghee, sugar, and nuts.
Deep-fried pastry pockets filled with spiced potatoes and peas. They are a beloved snack or appetizer and are often enjoyed with chutney.
A fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with mixed vegetables, spices, and aromatic basmati rice. Serve it with raita for a complete meal.
Marinated and grilled paneer (cottage cheese) chunks make for a fantastic appetizer. It's a vegetarian delight that's bursting with flavor.