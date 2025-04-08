Lifestyle
Spend 15-30 minutes in the sun between 7–9 AM for safe UV rays and optimal Vitamin D synthesis.
Stay out of the sun from 11 AM to 3 PM when UV rays are strongest and can cause skin damage.
Break up sun exposure into shorter intervals to minimize risks while still reaping Vitamin D benefits.
Expose arms and legs without sunscreen for a brief period to maximize absorption, then apply sunscreen.
Sunlight reaches your skin even on cloudy days, making Vitamin D absorption possible.
