Lifestyle

Right time to get sunlight during summer

1. Morning Exposure

Spend 15-30 minutes in the sun between 7–9 AM for safe UV rays and optimal Vitamin D synthesis.

2. Avoid Peak Hours

Stay out of the sun from 11 AM to 3 PM when UV rays are strongest and can cause skin damage.

3. Use Short Intervals

Break up sun exposure into shorter intervals to minimize risks while still reaping Vitamin D benefits.

4. Keep Skin Bare, Safely

Expose arms and legs without sunscreen for a brief period to maximize absorption, then apply sunscreen.

5. Overcast Days Still Count

Sunlight reaches your skin even on cloudy days, making Vitamin D absorption possible.

