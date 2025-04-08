Lifestyle
Jaggery helps in stimulating digestive enzymes and reducing bloating.
Rich in antioxidants and minerals, jaggery strengthens the immune system.
It aids in flushing out toxins from the liver, promoting better health.
Being a natural carbohydrate, it provides a steady source of energy.
Jaggery helps in clearing the airways and preventing respiratory problems.
Packed with nutrients, jaggery promotes glowing skin and reduces acne.
Its potassium content helps in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.
