Petrol, diesel price on April 9: Here's how much it costs in your city

Petrol, diesel price in Delhi

The price of petrol in the national capital is now Rs 94.72 per liter, whereas diesel is Rs 87.62 per liter.

Petrol, Diesel price in Mumbai

Petrol has become Rs 104.21 per liter in Mumbai and the price of diesel has become Rs 92.15 per liter in Mumbai.

Petrol, diesel price in Kolkata

The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 103.94 and the price of diesel has become Rs 90.76 in Kolkata

Petrol, diesel price in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at Rs 99.84 and diesel at Rs 85.93 per liter.

Petrol, diesel price in Noida

In Noida, petrol is being sold at Rs 94.83 and diesel at Rs 87.96 per liter.

Petrol, diesel price in Lucknow

In Lucknow, petrol is being sold at Rs 94.65 and diesel at Rs 87.76 per liter.

