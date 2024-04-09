Petrol, diesel price on April 9: Here's how much it costs in your city

Lifestyle
The price of petrol in the national capital is now Rs 94.72 per liter, whereas diesel is Rs 87.62 per liter.
Petrol has become Rs 104.21 per liter in Mumbai and the price of diesel has become Rs 92.15 per liter in Mumbai.
The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 103.94 and the price of diesel has become Rs 90.76 in Kolkata
In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at Rs 99.84 and diesel at Rs 85.93 per liter.
In Noida, petrol is being sold at Rs 94.83 and diesel at Rs 87.96 per liter.
In Lucknow, petrol is being sold at Rs 94.65 and diesel at Rs 87.76 per liter.