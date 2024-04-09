Gold price Today on April 9: Know 22 and 24 carat price city-wise

Lifestyle
The price of gold in India today is Rs 6,566 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7,163 per gram for 24 carat gold
The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6566 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7163 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6566 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7163 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6661 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7266 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6581 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7178 per gram for 24 Carat gold.
The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6566 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7163 per gram for 24 carat gold.