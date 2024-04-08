Chaitra Navratri 2024: 5 dos and don'ts to follow while fasting

Lifestyle
Take a bath every morning before puja, clean the puja area, recite Maa Durga mantras, perform aarti and offer the goddess bhog made of sweets and other satvik foods.
Satvik meals are eaten. Foods include sabudana or sago, rajgira, makhana, arbi, pumpkin, aloo, singhare ka atta, samak ke chawal, nuts and dried fruits, rock salt, buckwheat.
Foods like milk, paneer, cheese, dahi, lassi, buttermilk, are both recommended and permitted as they are satvik, full of vital nutrients, and provide you energy all day long.
During the nine-day period, some items are prohibited, including processed foods, wheat, rice, onion, garlic, and table salt.
This is the moment to be thoughtful and devoted. It is important to refrain from harboring jealously, bad sentiments, or unfavorable thoughts at this period.