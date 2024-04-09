Ugadi 2024: 6 reasons to buy gold items on this festival

Lifestyle
Ugadi marks the beginning of a new lunar year. It is believed that purchasing gold on this auspicious occasion symbolizes the start of new beginnings, prosperity, and good fortune.
Buying gold on Ugadi is believed to bring blessings and prosperity to the household and is often seen as a form of investment for the future.
Buying gold on Ugadi is seen as a way to attract prosperity and abundance into one's life and ensure financial security for the family.
Buying gold on this day pleases the gods and invites their blessings for prosperity, happiness, and success.
Buying gold jewelry or ornaments during Ugadi allows individuals to adorn themselves and their loved ones with beautiful pieces as a symbol of love, unity, and familial bonds.
Gold is considered a valuable asset that retains its worth over time, making it a popular choice for investment diversification and wealth preservation.