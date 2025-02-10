Virat Kohli Fitness Secret: Explore his exclusive vegetarian diet plan

Lifestyle
Indian team's leading batsman Virat Kohli is a much-talked-about person. Whatever he does, people start talking about it.
Virat Kohli's form is currently being discussed a lot. There has been a slight decline in his batting form.
Kohli was expected to perform well in the second ODI against England. But, he scored only 5 runs and lost his wicket to Adil Rashid.
Virat Kohli focuses a lot on his fitness apart from the game.
Did you know Virat Kohli doesn't like non-vegetarian food? He is considered a complete vegetarian cricketer.
According to reports, King Kohli stopped eating non-vegetarian food in 2018. After that, he started eating a complete vegetarian diet.
Virat Kohli consumes vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, lentils, grains, soy, and protein drinks. This is the secret of his fitness.
