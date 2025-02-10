Lifestyle

RECIPE: Learn how to make Priyanka Chopra's favourite cheese paratha

Ingredients

  • 2 cups wheat flour
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp oil
  • Water as needed
  • 1 cup grated cheese
  • 1 green chili
  • ½ tsp chaat masala
  • ½ tsp black pepper powder
  • Coriander leaves

Kneading the Dough

In a large bowl, combine wheat flour, salt, and oil. Gradually add water and knead into a soft dough. Cover and let it rest for 15 minutes

Prepare Cheese Stuffing

In a bowl, combine grated cheese, green chili, chaat masala, black pepper, and coriander leaves. Mix well

Rolling & Stuffing Paratha

Take a dough ball and roll it slightly. Fill it with the cheese stuffing, seal the edges, and roll gently

Cooking on Tawa

Place the paratha on a hot tawa and cook lightly. Apply ghee or butter and cook until golden brown and crispy on both sides

Serving

Serve the cheese paratha hot with butter, green chutney, or tomato sauce

