RECIPE: Learn how to make Priyanka Chopra's favourite cheese paratha

Lifestyle
In a large bowl, combine wheat flour, salt, and oil. Gradually add water and knead into a soft dough. Cover and let it rest for 15 minutes
In a bowl, combine grated cheese, green chili, chaat masala, black pepper, and coriander leaves. Mix well
Take a dough ball and roll it slightly. Fill it with the cheese stuffing, seal the edges, and roll gently
Place the paratha on a hot tawa and cook lightly. Apply ghee or butter and cook until golden brown and crispy on both sides
Serve the cheese paratha hot with butter, green chutney, or tomato sauce
Promise Day 2025: Alia Bhatt to Sharvari Wagh; 6 celeb inspired looks
Radhika Merchant's stunning jewelry collection for this wedding season
(PHOTOS) Namrata Sirodkar inspired 6 trendy suit designs
Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Personalized gift ideas for your husband