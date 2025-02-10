6 best ethnic lehenga styles for your daughter

Lifestyle
The pink frill lehenga has a multi-layered look. Such a lehenga will make your daughter look no less than a fairy at a wedding party.
If you have an old silk Banarasi saree, you can get a lehenga made for your daughter. You can get a blouse with a drawstring back.
If you want to get a lehenga design made in soft fabric, you can choose an ivory cotton lehenga. Golden and silver embroidery looks good on such lehengas.
If you have an old georgette saree, you can get a lehenga made for your daughter. Get a blouse with a drawstring back and silver flower attachments.
The side golden tassels make this Bandhani red lehenga special. You can get such a beautiful lehenga made for your daughter at a low price.
The two-color purple lehenga has light embroidery work. You can get a half-sleeve or sleeveless choli made for your daughter with such a lehenga.
