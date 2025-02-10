Lifestyle

6 best ethnic lehenga styles for your daughter

1. Frill Net Lehenga

The pink frill lehenga has a multi-layered look. Such a lehenga will make your daughter look no less than a fairy at a wedding party.

2. Silk Saree Lehenga

If you have an old silk Banarasi saree, you can get a lehenga made for your daughter. You can get a blouse with a drawstring back.

3. Ivory Cotton Muslin Lehenga

If you want to get a lehenga design made in soft fabric, you can choose an ivory cotton lehenga. Golden and silver embroidery looks good on such lehengas.

4. Silver Flower Pink Lehenga

If you have an old georgette saree, you can get a lehenga made for your daughter. Get a blouse with a drawstring back and silver flower attachments.

5. Bandhani Red Lehenga

The side golden tassels make this Bandhani red lehenga special. You can get such a beautiful lehenga made for your daughter at a low price.

6. Two-Color Purple Lehenga

The two-color purple lehenga has light embroidery work. You can get a half-sleeve or sleeveless choli made for your daughter with such a lehenga.

