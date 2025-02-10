Sai Pallavi-inspired saree designs for elegant and timeless style

Lifestyle
Every woman should have a Kanjeevaram saree in her wardrobe for a classic look. See Sai's beauty in this golden Kanjeevaram saree.
If you need to wear a saree to an event or office, you can copy this lined handloom saree look. She looks lovely in the pink handloom saree.
If you are fond of printed sarees, you can opt for a floral print organza saree like this. These sarees are very trendy nowadays and suit almost every body shape.
A white cotton saree always gives a soothing look. Like Sai Pallavi, you should also keep a plain ivory saree, either cotton or silk, in your wardrobe.
A red silk saree is a must-have in every woman's wardrobe. Sai looks gorgeous in this zari work silk saree. Beautiful zari work is done on the border and pleats.
This red saree has a simple golden border outline, making this chiffon piece unique. Such simple sarees look elegant and you can find them between 2-4 thousand rupees.
The comfort level of a handloom linen saree like this is unique. This simple saree of Sai Pallavi gives a classic look. You can also wear a pure linen saree in summer.
This saree in shades of pink, powder blue, and ivory is something else. You can recreate this look of Sai, who plays Sita in Ramayana, for a friend's wedding.
