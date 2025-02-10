Lifestyle

Vastu Tips: 3 kitchen utensils to never store upside down; Check NOW

Which utensils should not be stored upside down?

Vastu Shastra advises against storing certain kitchen utensils upside down due to potential negative impacts. Learn about these 3 utensils

Do not store the Tawa upside down

Storing a Tawa upside down is believed to increase misfortune and financial difficulties, potentially leading to poverty

Avoid storing pots upside down

Storing pots upside down is thought to increase Vastu defects, leading to various problems

Do not store the Kadai upside down

Storing a Kadai upside down can negatively impact the health of household members

Keep these points in mind

These three utensils significantly influence Vastu; storing them upside down can have adverse effects on the household

