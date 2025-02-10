Vastu Tips: 3 kitchen utensils to never store upside down; Check NOW

Lifestyle
Vastu Shastra advises against storing certain kitchen utensils upside down due to potential negative impacts. Learn about these 3 utensils
Storing a Tawa upside down is believed to increase misfortune and financial difficulties, potentially leading to poverty
Storing pots upside down is thought to increase Vastu defects, leading to various problems
Storing a Kadai upside down can negatively impact the health of household members
These three utensils significantly influence Vastu; storing them upside down can have adverse effects on the household
