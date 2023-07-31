Lifestyle

A Guide to Creating Vertical Gardens

Living Walls

Living walls are the epitome of vertical gardening, where plants are arranged in containers or pockets attached to a sturdy vertical structure.

Trellises and Lattices

Classic vertical gardening solutions that support climbing plants such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and vines. They are versatile and can be used against walls, fences.

Hanging Planters

Hanging planters not only save floor space but also create a cascading effect, adding a touch of elegance to any setting.

Pallet Gardens

Repurposed pallets make excellent vertical planters. Simply add plant containers to the pallet's open spaces and lean it against a wall or fence.

Tower Gardens

Tower gardens are vertical structures designed explicitly for growing vegetables and herbs in a compact space. 

Pocket Planters

Compact vertical planters with multiple pockets, perfect for planting herbs, succulents. Hang them on walls, fences, or balcony railings to create a green and beautiful display.

Garden Obelisks

Tall, narrow structures that act as both decorative garden accents and support for climbing plants. They can add a touch of sophistication and vertical interest to any garden.

