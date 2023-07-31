Lifestyle
Living walls are the epitome of vertical gardening, where plants are arranged in containers or pockets attached to a sturdy vertical structure.
Classic vertical gardening solutions that support climbing plants such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and vines. They are versatile and can be used against walls, fences.
Hanging planters not only save floor space but also create a cascading effect, adding a touch of elegance to any setting.
Repurposed pallets make excellent vertical planters. Simply add plant containers to the pallet's open spaces and lean it against a wall or fence.
Tower gardens are vertical structures designed explicitly for growing vegetables and herbs in a compact space.
Compact vertical planters with multiple pockets, perfect for planting herbs, succulents. Hang them on walls, fences, or balcony railings to create a green and beautiful display.
Tall, narrow structures that act as both decorative garden accents and support for climbing plants. They can add a touch of sophistication and vertical interest to any garden.