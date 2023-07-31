Fizzing facts: 7 reasons why soda is bad for your health

Lifestyle
Soda, the beloved fizzy beverage, has become a staple in many diets worldwide. However, its popularity comes at a cost - a significant impact on our health.
Soda is laden with an alarming amount of sugar. Regular consumption leads to increased risk of obesity, and chances of developing type 2 diabetes.
The high sugar content in soda fuels bacterial growth in the mouth, leading to dental decay. Soda’s acidity erodes tooth enamel also.
Regular soda consumption can increase risk of heart disease, stroke, and hypertension. The excess calories negatively impact cardiovascular health.
Soda has phosphoric acid, which can interfere with calcium absorption, potentially weakening bones. It increases the risk of osteoporosis.
Artificial sweeteners and additives in diet sodas can disrupt the gut microbiome. It leads to digestive issues, bloating, and discomfort.
Soda can contribute to dehydration due to its diuretic properties. Excessive soda consumption can hinder absorption of minerals like calcium and magnesium.
Regular soda consumption might increase risk of metabolic syndrome. It is a cluster of conditions that raise the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.