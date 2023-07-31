Lifestyle

Mysore to Pondicherry-11 long weekend getaways from Bengaluru

Discover enchanting long weekend getaways near Bengaluru, surrounded by breathtaking destinations. Explore these popular options for your next escape.
 

Hampi

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is famous for its ancient ruins, temples, and unique rock formations.
 

Mysore

Known for its rich history and cultural heritage, Mysore is home to the majestic Mysore Palace and beautiful gardens.
 

Coastal Karnataka

Explore the coastal towns of Mangalore, Udupi, and Murudeshwar for beautiful beaches and cultural experiences.
 

Gokarna

Known for its pristine beaches and relaxed vibe, Gokarna is a great destination for beach lovers.
 

Pondicherry (Puducherry)

A former French colony, Pondicherry offers a mix of French and Indian culture, along with serene beaches.
 

Ooty (Udhagamandalam)

A charming hill station with picturesque tea gardens, lakes, and pleasant weather, perfect for a relaxing getaway.
 

Kodaikanal

Another beautiful hill station, Kodaikanal boasts lush valleys, waterfalls, and the scenic Kodaikanal Lake.
 

Chikmagalur

A paradise for nature lovers, Chikmagalur is known for its coffee plantations, trekking trails, and Mullayanagiri, the highest peak in Karnataka.
 

Coorg (Kodagu)

Famous for its lush green landscapes, coffee plantations, and waterfalls, Coorg offers a serene escape from the city.
 

Wayanad

Located in Kerala, Wayanad is known for its scenic beauty, wildlife sanctuaries, and spice plantations.
 

