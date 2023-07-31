Mysore to Pondicherry-11 long weekend getaways from Bengaluru

Lifestyle
Discover enchanting long weekend getaways near Bengaluru, surrounded by breathtaking destinations. Explore these popular options for your next escape.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is famous for its ancient ruins, temples, and unique rock formations.
Known for its rich history and cultural heritage, Mysore is home to the majestic Mysore Palace and beautiful gardens.
Explore the coastal towns of Mangalore, Udupi, and Murudeshwar for beautiful beaches and cultural experiences.
Known for its pristine beaches and relaxed vibe, Gokarna is a great destination for beach lovers.
A former French colony, Pondicherry offers a mix of French and Indian culture, along with serene beaches.
A charming hill station with picturesque tea gardens, lakes, and pleasant weather, perfect for a relaxing getaway.
Another beautiful hill station, Kodaikanal boasts lush valleys, waterfalls, and the scenic Kodaikanal Lake.
A paradise for nature lovers, Chikmagalur is known for its coffee plantations, trekking trails, and Mullayanagiri, the highest peak in Karnataka.
Famous for its lush green landscapes, coffee plantations, and waterfalls, Coorg offers a serene escape from the city.
Located in Kerala, Wayanad is known for its scenic beauty, wildlife sanctuaries, and spice plantations.