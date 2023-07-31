Taj Mahal to Fatehpur Sikri: 7 marvels of Mughal architecture

Lifestyle
The Mughal Empire left an indelible mark on India's architectural landscape, creating splendid structures that showcase their artistic brilliance.
One of the world's most iconic monuments, this white marble mausoleum was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal.
An imposing fortress built with red sandstone, it served as the Mughal residence and is a fusion of Islamic and Hindu architecture.
The first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent, it inspired the construction of the Taj Mahal and showcases Persian architectural influences.
India's largest mosque, constructed by Shah Jahan, is an architectural marvel with striking domes and grand courtyards.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this majestic fort served as the Mughal residence and is known for its intricate design and red sandstone walls.
A beautiful Mughal garden with cascading fountains and terraced lawns, reflecting the Mughal love for nature and landscaping.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this abandoned city boasts stunning palaces, pavilions, and the Buland Darwaza, the highest gateway in the world.