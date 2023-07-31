Lifestyle

Taj Mahal to Fatehpur Sikri: 7 marvels of Mughal architecture

The Mughal Empire left an indelible mark on India's architectural landscape, creating splendid structures that showcase their artistic brilliance.

Taj Mahal, Agra

One of the world's most iconic monuments, this white marble mausoleum was built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

Agra Fort, Agra

An imposing fortress built with red sandstone, it served as the Mughal residence and is a fusion of Islamic and Hindu architecture.

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

The first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent, it inspired the construction of the Taj Mahal and showcases Persian architectural influences.

Jama Masjid, Delhi

India's largest mosque, constructed by Shah Jahan, is an architectural marvel with striking domes and grand courtyards.

Red Fort, Delhi

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this majestic fort served as the Mughal residence and is known for its intricate design and red sandstone walls.

Shalimar Bagh, Srinagar

A beautiful Mughal garden with cascading fountains and terraced lawns, reflecting the Mughal love for nature and landscaping.

Fatehpur Sikri, Agra

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this abandoned city boasts stunning palaces, pavilions, and the Buland Darwaza, the highest gateway in the world.

