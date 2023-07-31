National Avocado Day: 7 dishes with a desi twist!

Lifestyle
As we celebrate National Avocado Day, how about some Indian flavours with your favourite fruit? On this day, create a delightful fusion of taste and health.
Indulge in the burst of flavours with Avocado Chaat. Combines diced avocados with tangy tamarind chutney, spicy green chillies, and chaat masala.
Experience the rich creaminess of avocados stuffed inside whole wheat parathas. Serve with a spoon of ghee or pickle, for that mesmerizing paratha experience.
Cool down your palate with Avocado Raita, a curd-based accompaniment. Infuse curd with diced avocados, mint, and roasted cumin seeds.
Throw in some avocados into this iconic South Indian dish. The crispy dosa with a spiced avocado filling will tantalize your taste buds in a unique way.
Blend avocados with green chilies, coriander leaves, and tamarind. It pairs perfectly with dosas, idlis, and other South Indian delicacies.
Savour the goodness of avocados in a creamy Avocado Lassi. Blend ripe avocados, curd, sugar, and a hint of cardamom for this heavenly drink.
End your Indian avocado feast on a sweet note with Avocado Kulfi. Mix avocados, condensed milk, and nuts for this creamy and tasty frozen dessert.