Veer Zaara to Chandni: 7 best films of Yash Chopra

Deewar (1975)

Cross-border love story between an Indian pilot and a Pakistani woman. The film touches upon themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and love transcending borders

Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Romantic drama featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, and Waheeda Rehman. The film beautifully explores love and relationships across generations

Silsila (1981)

It's a complex love story that generated considerable attention due to the rumored off-screen affair between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

Lamhe (1991)

Starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in dual roles, Lamhe was ahead of its time. It explores a unique and somewhat controversial love story between a young woman and an older man

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

This romantic drama starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor. It's known for its memorable music and dance sequences and explores the theme of love and destiny

Chandni (1989)

A romantic drama featuring Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna. The film is known for its melodious songs and picturesque Swiss locations

Veer Zaara (2004)

