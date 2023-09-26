Lifestyle

7 types of tea you can get across India

Explore India's diverse tea varieties as we introduce you to distinct types from different regions.

Darjeeling Tea

With a pale gold and light amber colour the tea is found in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It is enjoyed for its floral taste without milk and sugar.

Kangra Tea

Kangra, a district in Himachal Pradesh has two kinds of tea, green and black. The former is consumed pure, while adding milk to the latter is optional.

Kashmiri Kahwa

Originating from the northern union territory of India, this tea is enjoyed without milk but is infused with a blend of cardamom, almonds and saffron.

Nilgiri Tea

For a brisk and refreshing taste try this tea from a mountain range spanning across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It has a bright golden colour

Munnar Tea

Grown in the Munnar region of Kerala this tea is usually consumed black. Sometimes cardamom and ginger are added to it.

Assam Tea

Grown in the north-eastern state of assam, this tea is popular for its strong, quick and malty taste. The tea has a reddish-brown colour. Milk and sugar are usually added to it.

