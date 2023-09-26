Lifestyle
These are characterized by their mango-shaped design elements. They feature a series of small, curved mango-shaped motifs linked together, creating an elegant and timeless look.
They often feature depictions of deities, floral patterns, and other traditional motifs. temple jewelry bangles are known for their detailed craftsmanship in Kerala.
These are adorned with images of Goddess Lakshmi. These bangles are believed to bring good fortune and are commonly worn during festivals and weddings.
Kada bangles are thick, broad & solid gold bangles that are often worn by both men & women in Kerala. Kada bangles may be plain or intricately engraved with traditional motifs.
They often feature intricate designs inspired by Kerala's rich cultural heritage, such as peacock motifs, temple patterns, and floral designs.
These are a set of multiple thin gold bangles worn together, creating a stacked effect. It can be mixed and matched with other designs to create a unique look.