Munnar to Alleppy: 7 MUST visit places in Kerala

Lifestyle
World Tourism Day 2023: Munnar to Alleppey are 7 MUST visit places in Kerala. Explore tea plantations in Munnar, backwaters in Alleppey
Munnar is a hill station located in the Western Ghats known for its tea plantations, rolling hills, and cool climate. You can explore the tea gardens, go trekking
Kovalam is a popular destination for beach lovers and water sports enthusiasts. The Lighthouse Beach and Hawa Beach are major attractions here
Wayanad is a green paradise with lush forests, waterfalls, and wildlife. You can explore the Chembra Peak, Edakkal Caves, and enjoy a trek through the tea and coffee plantations
Varkala is known for its stunning cliff-side views of the Arabian Sea and its unique mineral springs. The Papanasam Beach is a great place to relax
Kochi is a historic port city with a blend of cultures and influences from across the world. Explore Fort Kochi, visit the Jewish Synagogue
Located in the Periyar National Park, Thekkady is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. You can take a boat ride on the Periyar Lake to spot animals like elephants, tigers
Known as the "Venice of the East," Alleppey is famous for its backwaters, houseboat cruises, and serene waterways