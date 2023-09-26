Lifestyle

Lions to Crocodile: 7 animals that can kill an Elephant

Lions to Nile crocodile, 7 potential elephant threats, including buffalo, hyenas, rhinoceroses, wild dogs, and rare saltwater crocodiles

Image credits: Freepik

Salt-water Crocodile

Saltwater crocodiles are the largest living reptiles and are known for their immense size and aggression. There are instances of them having killed vulnerable of young elephants

Image credits: Freepik

African Wild Dogs

These pack-hunting predators can target and harass elephants, especially young ones, and try to bite at their legs and trunk

Image credits: Freepik

Rhinoceroses

While it's not common, clashes between elephants and rhinoceroses have been reported, particularly when they compete for limited resources like water or territory

Image credits: Freepik

Hyenas

In packs, hyenas are known to scavenge on elephant carcasses and may occasionally harass and attack young or weakened elephants

Image credits: Freepik

African Cape Buffalo

Known for their formidable strength and aggression, a group of Cape buffalo can attack elephants, especially when the elephants are harassing or posing a threat to the buffalo herd

Image credits: Freepik

Nile Crocodile

Nile crocodiles, are capable of ambushing elephants when they come to drink at water sources. They grab onto the elephant's trunk or legs and attempt to drag it into the water

Image credits: Freepik

Lions

A pride of lions, especially when targeting a young or weakened elephant, can work together to bring it down. Lions typically go for the vulnerable areas such as the trunk

Image credits: Freepik
