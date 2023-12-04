Vatican City to Monaco: 7 small countries of the World

Lifestyle
Vatican City to Monaco, the world's 7 smallest nations. From the spiritual center of Catholicism to Monaco's luxury, each offers unique history, challenges, and landscapes
Located in the Pacific Ocean, Tuvalu is a group of atolls and reef islands. It faces threats from rising sea levels due to climate change
Nestled in the Alps between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein is a constitutional monarchy known for its stunning mountainous landscapes and low crime rates
A landlocked microstate surrounded by Italy, San Marino is one of the world's oldest republics, known for its medieval architecture and scenic landscapes
The world's smallest state, an independent city-state surrounded by Rome, Italy. It is the spiritual and administrative center of the Roman Catholic Church
A tiny sovereign city-state on the French Riviera, known for its upscale casinos, yacht-lined harbor, and the prestigious Monte Carlo district
A Pacific island nation notable for its small size and high phosphate deposits. It faces environmental challenges due to past mining practices