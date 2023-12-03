Lifestyle

Kerala to Goa: 7 cozy destinations in India to beat winter chills

Winter's icy grip making you shiver? Head to these 7 cozy Indian destinations where the sun shines warmly, and the air is filled with a comforting, tropical breeze.

Image credits: FreePik

Puducherry

Experience a unique blend of French colonial charm and Indian culture in Puducherry. The coastal town offers a tranquil escape with its warm climate and artistic ambiance.

Image credits: FreePik

Gokarna

For a more laid-back beach experience, Gokarna in Karnataka is a hidden gem. Its pristine beaches and tranquil atmosphere provide solace from the winter chill.

Image credits: FreePik

Kerala: Backwaters

Explore the serene backwaters of Kerala, where houseboats glide through lush greenery. The tropical climate here is a welcome respite from the winter chill.

Image credits: FreePik

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

With crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer a tropical haven where winter worries fade away.

Image credits: FreePik

Goa

Embrace the coastal charm of Goa, where golden sands, vibrant nightlife, and delectable seafood create the perfect escape from winter blues.

Image credits: Getty

Hampi

Hampi's captivating ruins amidst a warm climate make it a unique destination to escape winter chills. Immerse yourself in history and bask in the pleasant weather.

Image credits: Getty

Coimbatore

Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu offers a lush green escape with pleasant temperatures. Explore botanical gardens, waterfalls, and ancient temples, making it an ideal winter getaway.

Image credits: Getty
