Christmas special: 7 snacks to serve at pre-Xmas party

Lifestyle
Here are seven delicious snacks perfect for serving at a pre-Christmas party.
Wrap cocktail sausages in crescent roll dough and bake until golden brown. Serve with mustard or dipping sauces for a classic crowd-pleaser.
Top toasted baguette slices with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar for a fresh and flavorful appetizer.
Stuff dates with almonds or cheese, wrap them in bacon and bake until crispy. These sweet and savory bites are always a hit.
Arrange a variety of cheeses like brie, cheddar, gouda, and blue cheese along with crackers, nuts, dried fruits, and honey for a delightful grazing platter.
Thread cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves onto toothpicks. Drizzle with balsamic glaze for a simple and elegant appetizer.
Fill mushroom caps with a mixture of breadcrumbs, herbs, garlic, and cheese, then bake until golden and savory.
Serve a warm, creamy dip made with spinach, artichokes, cream cheese, and parmesan cheese. Pair it with tortilla chips, breadsticks, or vegetable sticks.